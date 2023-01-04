'What you did was wrong': Victim pens letter to former DeForest pastoral associate accused of sexual assault

DEFOREST (WKOW) — A victim impact statement was filed in court Tuesday in the case against a Catholic brother accused of sexual assault.

Rajnal Rehmat, a former pastoral associate at Saint Olaf Catholic Church in DeForest, pleaded not guilty to two charges in mid-December. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old parishioner.

On Wednesday, Rehmat had a pre-trial conference. The day before the hearing, a victim impact statement was filed. The two-page letter obtained by 27 News details why she didn't initially speak up and why she eventually did.

She wrote that she "made up" in her mind that she would keep what happened a secret because she was worried about what others would think and wanted to protect Rehmat.

Throughout the letter she continually posed questions to Rehmat about their friendship — why it was treated like a secret and why he would treat her like he did when he saw her as a "little sister."

The victim says she decided to speak up because she believed Rehmat would "do the same things to another girl."

"What you did was wrong. I hope you regret what you did to me. You need to take accountability for how much hurt and damage you caused by your choices and actions. You betrayed and lied to people who loved you. You betrayed the trust of me and my family, and have disgraced the Church," a paragraph of the victim statement reads.

The court set his trial to start at the end of February.