What you need to know ahead of in-person absentee voting in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — In-person absentee voting starts this week in Madison, and 27 News has you covered on what you need to know before going to cast your vote.
When Voting Begins and What You Need
In-person absentee voting starts on Tuesday, October 25 at locations across Madison. In order to vote absentee in person you need to bring an acceptable ID, such as a driver's license, state issued ID card or passport. You also must be registered to vote, and you can register at any voting location through November 4.
Where to Vote
Madison has 31 in-person absentee voting locations spread out throughout the city, and voters can visit any site. Each location has unique operation hours, visit this online list to see the full list of locations and when they're open.
Those who requested an absentee ballot by mail are also able to return their completed ballot at these locations.
What Happens After Casting your Vote
According to a news release, since the city uses "dozens of ballot styles" it also uses ExpressVote— a ballot marking device— for in-person absentee voting.
At the end of each voting shift, the city said ballots will be brought to the Clerk's Office in a "courier bag with a tamper-evident seal." Officials then verify the serial number on the tamper-evident seal and how many absentee envelopes are inside the bag.
Your absentee ballot remains sealed until delivered to your polling place for processing on election day.
More information on absentee voting procedures is available on the city's Election and Voting webpage.