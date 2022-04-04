What you need to know for the Spring Election on Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tuesday is the Spring Election in Wisconsin and before you head to the polls there are a few things you need to know.
The City of Madison Clerk's Office put together a helpful list of reminders:
Many polling places have changed due to redistricting. To verify your polling location, visit www.cityofmadison.com/WhereDoIVote or myvote.wi.gov
The address on the ID you use for voting does not matter. When checking your photo ID, election officials are verifying your identity. They are not checking the address on your ID. Just make sure you have an acceptable ID for voting in Wisconsin.
You can register to vote at the polls. If you are registering to vote for the first time or you are updating your voter registration, you will need to show the election officials proof of residence. Your proof of residence document may be shown on paper or in an electronic format, e.g. your online utility bill, bank statement, City of Madison assessment, or My UW account.
Your absentee ballot must be returned by Election Day in order to be counted. Election officials at your polling place will insert your absentee ballot into the tabulator to be counted. If you haven’t mailed your ballot back to the Clerk’s Office yet, you can take your absentee ballot sealed inside your completed absentee envelope to your polling place on Tuesday. No one but you can return your absentee ballot. You can track the status of your absentee ballot under the Track My Ballot section on the MyVote Wisconsin website.
You can view a sample ballot for your address before heading to the polls. There are several state, county, municipal, and school board races on this ballot. Prepare yourself ahead of Election Day by checking out a sample ballot for your address on the MyVote Wisconsin website.