What's old is new again: Uncovering an old Madison public market ahead of new construction

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Public Market is taking another step forward. Funding has been secured, and the project is expected to go to bid in June.
With multiple farmers' markets across the city and restaurants that make your mouth water the second you step inside, it only makes sense that a public market would be the next big thing coming to town.
"People love to eat here, and they love to drink. And part of what we're trying to do here in the market is to honor that past history of public markets," said James Shulkin, member of the Madison Public Market Foundation.
Public markets aren't a new idea. The first one was established in 1909 on North Blount Street in Madison. According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, it was a way to beautify the sometimes messy farmers' market setup.
That building was repurposed in 1920 into a streets division warehouse and eventually made into apartments.
Fast forward a century, and Madison city leaders are pushing for a fresh space to spotlight food, art and other local products.
But identifying the best site for the market was a challenge.
"Certainly the location has been a consideration and identifying the best site for the market, which we think we have now found on this site," said Matt Mikolajewski, Economic Development Division Director, City of Madison Department of Planning, Community and Economic Development.
An adaptive reuse project made the final cut. City leaders selected an old fleet building near downtown, at 202 North First Street.
"We have an existing building, and we're going to fundamentally change the way that it is used, and therefore we have to renovate it as such," said Brent Pauba, Project Manager for Public Market, City of Madison Engineering.
Pauba said if the city were to build the public market from the ground up, it would cost a lot more than the $20,849,382.81 budgeted for the project in its entirety.
The building will be able to house about 30 vendors when completed. Some will be permanent, while others could rent a space for a short amount of time— even a day in some cases.
One of the businesses hoping to snag a space is Supercharge! Foods.
P.T. Bjerke started the urban farm in 2009. And by 2020, it was taking off, providing microgreens for cooking and juices.
And then, the pandemic hit.
"Overnight, we lost the community space, we lost about 80% of our juice bar business, and we lost almost all the restaurants," P.T. said.
Now, he's hopeful the Madison Public Market will offer more stability and opportunity.
"[We're] really trying to ramp that production up, make it as strong as we can, as we come out of COVID."
Along with the vendors, the space will be able to host events and eventually provide a revenue stream.
"The design team has done a great job at strategizing about how this space can be closed down a little bit, and be used for private events, it could also be used for, like concert halls, and so on, and so forth," said Pauba.
The public market has plans to open in early 2025.
If you're interested in becoming a vendor or getting involved in the project, contact the Madison Public Market Foundation.