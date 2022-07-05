WHEDA to award $1M in grants for emergency, extremely low-income housing

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) will award $1 million in grants to support organizations that provide housing to those in need.
These include organizations that provide emergency shelter, transitional residences and extremely low-income housing.
The grants are for physical improvements such as rehabilitation, accessibility features and new construction. All eligible organizations are encouraged to apply.
Grants of up to $50,000 are available in two categories: emergency/transitional housing and permanent housing.
During the 2021 grant cycle, 34 organizations received a total of $1 million to create or improve 865 beds or units.
“We are excited to again recognize the importance of safe, affordable housing as people look to create better lives for themselves and their families,” said Elmer Moore, Jr., WHEDA CEO. “As the Foundation has for the last 38 years, we look forward to seeing the innovative ideas from the many amazing partners who are doing great work to fulfill the housing needs of their communities.”
Visit WHEDA's site for complete program details, eligibility requirements and application materials. Forward questions to WHEDA.Foundation@wheda.com.