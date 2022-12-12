When holiday budgets are tight, families can make a gift of college savings

MADISON (WKOW) -- With holiday budgets stretched thin thanks to high inflation, Wisconsin's college savings program could be a way to make this year's gift affordable and long-lasting.
Edvest is Wisconsin’s direct sold 529 College Savings Plan designed to help families save for higher education expenses.
"A 529 college savings plan is a dedicated education savings account under Section 529 of the IRS tax code, where the money you contribute is invested and has the ability to grow through compound earnings over time," said Jessica Wetzel, the financial capability director for the program. "That differentiates it quite a bit from if you were stocking that money away just in a savings account at your bank."
There are tax advantages to the savings account, as well.
Families can contribute any amount that fits into their budgets, so putting money into that account can be a gift that will have a lasting impact down the road.
"When you're gifting to a 529 account, like Edvest, you are gifting the gift of a more affordable college experience," said Wetzel. "I can't think of any child who would not like that down the road."
On certain Wednesdays, Edvest plan specialists host webinars during the lunch hour where families can learn more about the savings plan. Visit the website to sign up for those events.