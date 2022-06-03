When it comes to securing schools, Wisconsin lawmakers are in two partisan camps

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Wisconsin lawmakers debate how to protect students nearly two weeks after a gunman killed 19 students and two staff members in a Texas elementary school, Republicans and Democrats are divided over how they should respond.
Democrats have renewed their call for stricter gun laws, bringing back two specific proposals: universal background checks and red flag laws. Governor Tony Evers called a special session in 2019, asking the GOP-controlled legislature to take up those two subjects. Republicans gaveled out of the session without voting on the issues.
About a dozen Democrats held a press conference Thursday at the state Capitol picking up their call for Republicans to take up the gun legislation.
"Everyone who's been affected from gun violence or those who are just fearful their family may be next, stand up and demand my colleagues do their job," Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) said.
Republicans have largely resisted the calls for tighter gun laws. While Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said on Capital City Sunday he was open to applying the same handgun background check process to rifle and shotgun sales, he said he'd prefer a greater emphasis on putting more armed officers in schools.
Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), a former police officer, said he agreed with putting more officers in schools. Wanggaard said he was also open to arming teachers.
"I think you're better off having somebody who's trained and that's their specific job," Wanggaard said. "But I'm not necessarily against the idea of teachers who have the right education, they have the capability, they have the physical aptitude to be able to actually respond to something but they have the common sense and the training."
Law enforcement's effectiveness in preventing and stopping school shootings has become a point of debate as more information from Uvalde, Texas revealed police waited around on school grounds, not confronting the shooter even as children called 911 from inside the school to report a gunman was killing people.
"I can't make the decision for the guys that are standing there," Wanggaard said. "I can only do it for myself but, in situations where we had hostages and issues where people were potentially gonna lose their life, you have to weigh both consequences. 'Am I gonna respond immediately and put them in harm's way or is a rapid response gonna stop the potential of more people being killed?' In this case, they made the wrong call from what I saw."
Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) has been one of the most outspoken Democrats on the issue of gun control. She said while she's open to a larger package that includes bringing back mandatory minimum sentences for felons in possession of a gun, which sunset in 2020, Agard insisted limited access to guns must be part of any complete solution.
"When my small child is running around on a playground, with a stick, terrorizing, his classmates, I take that stick away," Agard said. "We need to do everything we can to address violence in our communities."
Funding released for updated school maps
One state response that will definitely happen is school districts will get more money to update their building maps.
The Joint Finance Committee released $2 million for a grant program aimed at having districts create web-based interactive school building maps.
Wanggaard authored the bill dedicating the funds. He said interactive maps would be especially valuable for responders coming in from a different community in the case of a crisis that required a massive response.
"We're able to identify a specific place on a grid and have people meet us there," Wanggaard said. "Like, 'point B4' on the map, and we can do it interactively so we can send it digitally to those people that are responding so it would be a real huge help."
Wanggaard said he was also open to giving more money to the state's Office of School Safety, which launched in 2018 with a $100 million budget.