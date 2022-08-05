'When thunder roars, get indoors': Weather experts weigh in on lightning strike deaths

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lightning strikes killed 11 people in the United States during 2021, and that was a record low number. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say we're already past that number halfway through this year.
John Jensenius is a specialist for the National Lightning Safety Council. He said there are two places to go to when you hear thunder.
"It's important that if you can't get to a substantial building that you try to get to a hardtop metal vehicle as quickly as possible. Because when it comes to lightning, there really isn't anything, any safe place outside when a thunderstorm is in the area," Jensenius said.
For lightning to occur, he said there first needs to be a thunderstorm. This usually happens with warm and humid air, which causes positive and negative charges build up in the clouds.
"The actual lightning strike starts out as something called a step ladder, which is negative charge that starts stepping its way toward the ground. When it reaches the ground, it usually makes contact with an opposite charge, usually from the tallest object in the immediate area," he said.
Jeff Boyne is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. He reiterated the advice to get to a substantial building or a hardtop vehicle in case of lightning.
"You really don't want to be outside. The problem with trees and stuff like that is, you may think you're safe, but the roots may go through it quite a ways underneath ground," Boyne said. "Lightning can strike anywhere."
Both weather experts said, no matter how far away you are from trees, lightning can still directly strike you.
"Above all, if you hear thunder, even a distant rumble, it's time to get to that safe place. We have a very simple saying: 'when thunder roars go indoors,'" Jensenius said.