'When you're supporting another state, your state is losing money': Wisconsin business owners, lawmakers react to Minnesota legalizing recreational Marijuana

MADISON (WKOW) – With the stroke of a pen, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz legalized recreational marijuana Tuesday.
The move makes Wisconsin an island in a sea of states that now offer recreational Marijuana. Those are Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.
For Wisconsin business owners and lawmakers in favor of legalizing recreational Marijuana, Minnesota's new legislation is both exciting and concerning.
“I would definitely support legalization of marijuana,” said Jonny Novak, co-owner of Quality CBD in Madison. "When you're supporting another state, your state is losing money."
In the meantime, Novak said he is hoping Wisconsinites will continue to shop with him because his products are comparable. Plus, people can save cash and time.
“You're saving money, you're not driving across state lines, and you're supporting your local community,” Novak said.
Under Minnesota's new legislation, Minnesotans 21 and older can carry up to two ounces of Marijuana in public and possess up to two pounds at home. The legislation also allows visitors 21 and up to purchase marijuana while they are in Minnesota. However, it is illegal to bring the drug across state lines.
Novak said another benefit of shopping local is avoiding trouble.
“You bring it back and you get pulled over. Now, you're spending $5,000 on a lawyer and get fired from your job. And, if you buy it in Wisconsin, it's legal. You have nothing to worry about,” Novak said.
Right now, efforts are underway to legalize Marijuana in Wisconsin. Democratic Senator Melissa Agard is one of the lawmakers leading those efforts.
“Prohibition did not work with alcohol. It did not work with margarine in Wisconsin. And, it's not working with cannabis,” Agard said.
Governor Tony Evers proposed full legalization in his State Budget, but Republicans in the Joint Finance Committee removed that proposal. Agard said the fight is not over though.
“Cannabis, once regulated, is less damaging and dangerous to communities than tobacco and alcohol,” Agard said. “I strongly believe that it's not a matter of if this happens in Wisconsin, it's a matter of when and what the details of that policy are.”
Currently, Republicans are working privately to build support for a medical cannabis program that they hope to introduce this fall. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos shared that with the Associated Press back in April. 27 News reached out to Vos, but did not hear back.
A 2022 Marquette Law School Poll found that 61% of Wisconsinites supported legalizing recreational Marijuana, while 31% did not and 7% did not know.
Minnesota’s new legislation will take effect on August 1.