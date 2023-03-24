'Whenever I have my best memories it's with my community': Madison students talk balancing school and fasting, prayer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday marked the second day of Ramadan and students in Madison schools are adjusting to a month of fasting.
Students at Madison Memorial spend more than seven hours a day in the school's hallways. Through April 20, Muslim students will be doing so without food or water.
"I feel like the first week is really hard. Our body, our diet completely changed," Manar Maali, Memorial student, said.
Students in Memorial's Muslim Student Association say non-Muslim students and teachers have been good sources of support during their fasting and prayers.
"For prayer time, it's at 1:10 and I have [class] at that time. I explained to my teacher and he said, 'It's alright, you can go. Take as much time as you need.' He was very understanding of it," Yousif Alvehadili said.
While fasting dawn to dusk can be physically challenging, students at Memorial say they focus on the great joy this time of year brings them.
"Whenever I have my best memories, it's with my community," Maali said. "[Breaking fast] as a group, hanging out with your friends at the mosque late at night waiting to pray. It's just those little things that make it really fun."
Other students in the Muslim Student Association emphasized the importance of community during this time. Whether it's fellow Muslims in Madison or across the world, they are all united through this holy month.
"Knowing that a bigger person is there, which is God. That's why you're doing it because God told you to do it. He's there with you so I think that's more important than anything," Aanas Osman said.
Each student has been fasting each year since puberty. They say while it's nice to share in the holy month with their Muslim community, it's been great seeing it recognized at school.
This is Maali's eighth year fasting. She says she wasn't as open about fasting growing up, but now people in her community are recognizing what this month means.
"Teachers have done a really good job saying, 'Ramadan Mubarak, if you need anything we're here for you,'" Maali said. "This year especially, it's very well known in the community which I do appreciate a lot."
Muslim students and staff have prayer rooms in the school for their midday prayers and a food free room during lunch periods. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking fast after nightly prayer.