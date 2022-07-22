Where Democrats stand in Wisconsin's most contested House race

MADISON (WKOW) -- Over the last 40-plus years, only two people have represented Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District over the last 40-plus years. That will change in November.
Moderate Democrat Ron Kind is retiring after more than 25 years in office. He was elected in 1996. He succeeding moderate Republican Steve Gunderson, who was elected in 1980.
The Republican candidate will be Derrick Van Orden, who lost to Kind in 2020, and is running unopposed this year.
Four Democrats are looking to take Kind's place: State Sen. Brad Pfaff of Onalaska, Rebecca Cooke, who owns a small retail shop in Eau Claire, La Crosse pediatrician Mark Neumann, and retired Army officer Deb McGrath.
The race is projected to be Wisconsin's most competitive and consequential House race. In 2020, voters in the district gave Kind 51.3 percent of the vote while former President Donald Trump received 51.5 percent of the vote.
Pfaff, who Senate Republicans rejected as Gov. Tony Evers's nominee for Secretary of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, is endorsed by Kind. He previously served in Kind's office.
Pfaff rejected the idea voters might see him as too much of an insider.
"People here in western and central Wisconsin know that I've always worked on their behalf." Pfaff said. "I've stood up to powerful special interests to make sure that our family farmers and our rural residents get their fair share."
When asked if the Biden Administration underestimated inflation over the past year, Pfaff said a top priority of his in Congress would be moving to increase domestic manufacturing. Pfaff said that investment would alleviate transportation costs by making supplies more accessible.
"The first thing that we need to do is we need to rebuild our supply chain," Pfaff said. "And in order to do that, we need to reinvest in our manufacturing. We need to start building things again here in the upper Midwest."
Cooke is quick to share her story of growing up on a small dairy farm that had been in the family for more than 100 years. Like many other rural Wisconsin families, Cooke shares the story of her family having to sell their cows, unable to keep up with fluctuating prices and corporate competitors.
"So much of what the dairy industry has become is that you've gotta [sic] go big or go home," Cook said. "So I think there's opportunities to provide more subsidies for small, mid-sized farms, and not just have that fall into the hands of Big Ag."
One of Cooke's key platform pledges is pushing to expand Medicare to cover hearing, vision, and dental care. She also supports lowering the age of Medicare eligibility one year, every year.
Cooke said the proposal was not necessarily a plan to ease into enacting Medicare For All.
"I don't know that that's the end game," Cooke said. "But I think Medicare For All isn't a perfect bill, and I think, in the meantime, while we're waiting for a perfect bill, people are struggling to pay for their health care."
Neumann has a noticeably liberal platform given the purple nature of this district. He prominently touts his support for reducing the production of fossil fuels and is unabashed in his support for universal Medicare.
"It is absolutely affordable," Neumann said. "In fact, Medicare for All would reduce our overall national expenditure by removing a lot of profit-taking that goes to private industry and ends up in portfolios on Wall Street."
Neumann refuted the idea his policy ideas were too far to the left for his part of the state.
"We create some artificial distinctions between ourselves in western Wisconsin," Neumann said. "But we all have common needs, and we see rapid changes in our climate, and also, we all need health care."
McGrath touts her experience as a former Army officer who also spent time in the CIA. She said she supports reducing some of the Pentagon's budget in order to boost funding for child care subsidies.
While her father, Al Baldus, served in Congress from 1975 to 1981, McGrath said that doesn't make her any less able to relate to residents' everyday struggles.
"My father was a farmer and a combat veteran and sold farm implement machinery," McGrath said. "My mom was a teacher, and I'm the oldest of 6, and we had health care issues so a lot of our family money was spent on making sure our family thrived."
McGrath also pledged to help return civility to Congress and our political discourse.
27 News asked that since Trump was able to carry that district, and much of rural America as a whole, does that prove civility is overrated in politics?
"No, I think we will always lead with our values," McGrath said. "Our old-fashioned Wisconsin values. This is who we are, and we're listeners."
The primary election is August 9. The Cook Political Report rates the contest as leaning Republican.