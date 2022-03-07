 Skip to main content
Where the money goes when you buy Girl Scout cookies

  • Updated
Girl Scout cookies

(WKOW) — It's Girl Scout Cookie time! 

Monday on Wake Up Wisconsin, a sixth grade Girl Scout stopped by to talk about sales and her favorite cookies. 

Stella Tincher has a big goal. She hopes to sell 350 boxes. With the money raised, her troop plans to donate 10 cents per box to a charitable organization. 

"With a little bit more of the money we like to buy our badges and supplies we need for upcoming meetings," she said. 

The rest of the money will fund outings for the girls. 

As for her favorite cookie... Peanut Butter Patties take the top spot. 

Marci Henderson, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland was also on the show. She said she prefers Thin Mints. 

To buy cookies, head over to girlscouts.org.