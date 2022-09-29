Where to get deals on National Coffee Day

 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Within the lakeshore counties of Sheboygan,
Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha the greatest likelihood
of frost is expected to be well inland from lake Michigan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

(WKOW) -- National Coffee Day is being celebrated Thursday and many coffee shops have deals to put a little pep in your step.

We looked around and found some offers in our area:

  • Caribou Coffee: $3 medium drink to perks members
  • Colectivo Coffee: Free coffee with any purchase
  • Dunkin: DD Perks members can get a free medium drink with any purchase
  • Kwik Trip: Coupon in its app for a free donut with a coffee purchase

Starbucks an McDonalds don't have special deals for the day, but they recommend getting their apps everyday discounts. 

