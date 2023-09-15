White supremacist fliers in Janesville neighborhoods part of national hate group trend

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Janesville residents in several neighborhoods on the city's east side found fliers advertising a white supremacist group on Labor Day. The fliers are just a local manifestation of a national trend in how hate groups recruit and initiate new members.
The fliers were in plastic bags to protect them from the elements. The bags also contained birdseed to weight them down and prevent them from blowing away in the wind.
One side of the flier listed the name of a neo-nazi group and its website. The other displayed a white supremacist credo known as "the fourteen words."
Police described the distribution of the fliers as a drive-by of sorts. The white supremacists flung the bags out the window of a moving vehicle as it drove through town.
One Janesville resident, Kris Kane, found around a dozen of the fliers while out on the walk with her husband.
She said that she knew hate existed in the world, but seeing it up close in Janesville brought it into more stark focus.
"It just made it feel so much more personal, to have it in our kind of fairly quiet neighborhood," she said. "And it was it was upsetting to see it and kind of stayed with us all day."
Janesville police said that they received multiple reports of the fliers, but there is little for law enforcement to do because the only crime committed in the act was littering. Police said that the message itself did not involve violence or any other crime, and the message printed on the fliers is protected by the First Amendment to the US Constitution.
Police believe that the hate group is not local. 27 News confirmed that the group does not have a Wisconsin-based chapter.
27 News is not naming the group behind the fliers so as to not platform its message.
Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) Deputy Director for Research, Reporting and Analysis Rachel Carroll Rivas endorsed that approach. She said that communities victimized by hate group flierings should talk about and push back on the messaging while also avoiding spreading the underlying message.
"Community [members] should go and take down the fliers," Carroll Rivas said. "They should point out on social media that this is happening, but not reshare the flier itself.
SPLC maintains an online count of hate group flierings in the US. By the organization's count, Wisconsin has experienced 173 such events since 2018.
Carroll Rivas said that fliering as a tactic is not new, but its use by hate groups has increased over recent years.
While the fliers advertise the hate groups who distribute them, they also serve as an initiation rite for new members.
"It's actually sort of an onboarding, pledge kind of activity to prove themselves," said Carroll Rivas. "They have to do things that are risky, and this is, quite frankly, really actual grooming activity."
The goal, Carroll Rivas said, is to get recruits comfortable carrying out increasingly risky tasks until they are willing to commit violence.
She identified talking to children and teens about the dangers of online radicalization as an important bulwark against hate group recruitment.
The SPLC maintains a website with information and resources for parents and guardians to use when talking to their children.
For Kane, the fliers prompted her to think about what it means to be an American.
"Hate is a choice," she said. "Am I going to choose to embrace the diversity of our country--the beauty of all the different languages, music, all the different cultures?"