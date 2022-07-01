Whitewater begins 'internal search' for new police chief, replacing previous chief involved in domestic incident

WHITEWATER (WKOW) — Whitewater's Chief of Police Aaron Raap is being replaced after the city's Police and Fire Commission unanimously voted to launch an "internal search" for Raap's replacement on Thursday.
The decision to replace Raap happened in an hour-long closed meeting, followed by a public vote. The PFC voted in favor of an internal search for a police chief managed by the city human resources department in cooperation with the PFC to last up to a month or more if needed.
This comes more than six months after Raap got into a physical dispute with his son in their family home over Thanksgiving. During the dispute, police say Raap's son told deputies his father pulled his hair, banged his head on a wood floor, threw him into a sliding door and used a choke hold while the telling the younger Raap he was going to jail
The reports also show Raap discovered his son had armed himself with a hunting knife. Raap told deputies the struggle between the 6'3" father and 6'5" son was wrestling, and that Raap held his son down on the ground after Raap urged his wife to call 911.
Raap was placed on paid administrative leave in December 2021 while this incident was investigated. The Waukesha County's district attorney declined to charge Raap with the incident.
Interim Chief Dan Meyer will continue in his role as the city conducts its search.