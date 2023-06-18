Whitewater Fire Department responds to apartment fire, kitchen damaged

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WKOW) -- Fire and EMS officials in Whitewater responded to an apartment fire on Saturday.
According to a post on the Whitewater Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 300 N. block of Tratt Street around 8:15 a.m. Officials said alarms were going off, and there were flames and smoke.
Crews got to the scene in less than four minutes. They said they found smoke from the outside of the building and many people were evacuating.
The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen. No other units were damaged.