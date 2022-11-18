Whitewater officials hopeful of restoring effigy mound park park

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- Whitewater officials plan to commit money to combine with a possible state grant and volunteer help to try to restore a declining public preserve with effigy mounds.

The effigy mounds -- sacred, ancient burial grounds of native peoples -- are currently so covered with grasses and brush their distinctive two-to-three foot elevation is almost unrecognizable.

Benches in the park are also covered with foliage or blocked by tall grasses. Whitewater Landmarks Commission member Kori Oberle said she surrounded the mounds in caution tape to try to keep them from being mistaken for standard park property and being disturbed.

Oberle said there's been no significant brush clearing at the site for approximately four years.

Whitewater Parks and Recreation Director Eric Boettcher said pandemic-related issues contributed to the decline in park maintenance. He said workforce challenges have also contributed to the problem.

"We've been struggling getting seasonal staff like everybody across the state is," Boettcher said.

He said needs at other city parks have also played a role in the effigy mound preserve's decline.

Boettcher said a contractor was hired to mow grass in the front portion of the preserve and more mowing is planned.

Oberle said the effigy mounds date back more than a hundred years. She said clearing them and walking paths of brush is a city obligation.

"The main issue is public access both for enjoyment and cultural reasons and also for safety reasons," Oberle said.

City officials said $25,000 was recently committed to the park's preservation. Oberle said city officials also plan to apply for a grant to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to try to match those funds. The grant program targets vibrant places in the state.

Oberle hopes restorative efforts could even include observation platforms to better see the effigy mounds in the twenty-five acre preserve.

As a result of contracting out work at the preserve, Boettcher said needed prairie burns to reduce brush will be able to more regularly rescheduled when inclement weather prevents them from taking place.

Boettcher said there's growing interest in the preserve and an appreciation for this special place.

"So we think it's kind of a treasure for the community, so we want to bring it back so people can enjoy it again," he said