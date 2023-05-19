 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND
EASTERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from
midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee,
Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern
and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning
around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will
likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have
the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air
quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Whitewater police arrest man suspected in gas station robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights 3

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WKOW) — The Whitewater Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing a gas station Friday morning. 

Chief Dan Meyer said officers were sent to a gas station on Main Street around 6 a.m. after a man showed something that could be a weapon and forced the employee to open the cash register. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Officers used surveillance footage to identify the 68-year-old suspect and went to his home to find him. The man was not at home, but by 8 a.m. Meyer said officers found the man nearby. He tried to run from officers, but was arrested after an officer used a taser on him. 

Meyer said the man was taken to Walworth County Jail. Robbery, resisting and disorderly conduct charges are being forwarded to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office. 

