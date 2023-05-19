Whitewater police arrest man suspected in gas station robbery

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WKOW) — The Whitewater Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing a gas station Friday morning.
Chief Dan Meyer said officers were sent to a gas station on Main Street around 6 a.m. after a man showed something that could be a weapon and forced the employee to open the cash register. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Officers used surveillance footage to identify the 68-year-old suspect and went to his home to find him. The man was not at home, but by 8 a.m. Meyer said officers found the man nearby. He tried to run from officers, but was arrested after an officer used a taser on him.
Meyer said the man was taken to Walworth County Jail. Robbery, resisting and disorderly conduct charges are being forwarded to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office.