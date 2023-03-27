 Skip to main content
Whitewater police arrest woman believed to be mother of baby found dead in field

  • Updated
Community plans vigil for infant found dead in a field

Whitewater community members plan to gather for a vigil at a memorial cross near where the baby was found. 

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- Whitewater police have arrested a woman believed to be the mother of a baby found dead in a field earlier this month.

Whitewater Police Department Chief Dan Meyer said police arrested the 39-year-old woman Friday.

She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

Meyer said the department is forwarding charges of concealing the death of a child and resisting/obstructing an officer to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office. Additional charges may follow after an investigation.

Meyer said no further details are available as this case is ongoing.

