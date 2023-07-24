 Skip to main content
Whitewater police: Attempted child abduction report was false

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WKOW) -- A report of a child abduction in Whitewater turned out to be false, according to the Whitewater Police Department.

The original report was given on Thursday. The reporting individual told the police department a man got out of a vehicle at an intersection and tried to pull a young girl into the vehicle. The girl then reportedly bit the man, and he sped away.

Chief Dan Meyer said Monday the person who gave the report told police the information wasn't true.

Meyer said there is no threat to the community, and any previous suspect descriptions should be disregarded.

He said the department is still working with the reporting individual to "ensure necessary services are provided."

