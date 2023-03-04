Whitewater police investigating newborn death

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- Whitewater police are investigating after a newborn was found dead in a field Saturday.
The Whitewater Police Department said police and EMS responded to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park just after 11 a.m. Saturday.
WPD are looking for information that could help the investigation and are asking people who know something to contact the department at (262) 473-0555 option #4.
You can also email Detective Justin Brock at jbrock@whitewater-wi.gov and Detective Anthony Heilberger at aheilberger@whitewater-wi.gov.
If you want to submit an anonymous tip, you can do so at P3Tips.com.
Authorities have not released any additional information about the investigation.
WPD is reminding the public of Wisconsin's Safe Haven for Newborns legislation. It guarantees the rights of parents to anonymously and confidentially relinquish custody of newborn babies 72-hours-old and younger.
Newborns can be relinquished to a law enforcement officer, emergency medical services practitioner or hospital staff member without fear of legal consequences.