Whitewater seniors gifted hundreds of Valentine's Day gifts from complete strangers

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- Every year, Whitewater's Our House Senior Living Facility asks the public to "adopt a grandparent" by sending in Valentine's Day gifts to the residents who live there. This year, the program has really taken off.
It started after staff members started posting about the initiative on Facebook. By this weekend, they've already received hundreds of gifts.
During a visit from 27 News Friday, resident Audrey Gatz opened up one of the many Valentines she's received alongside some of her friends.
"It's just wonderful how we get together, talk to each other, and discuss the Valentines," Gatz said. "This one says 'Have a fabulous, fun day.'"
The cards, gifts, chocolates and more come from all over the country, too. Lee Spooner says he has a pen pal in Florida.
"I got a letter from one lady down in Florida that I'm like — who are you?" Spooner said. "It's good to know that there are people out there that remember you even if you only met them on an occasion. For some reason I stood out."
Executive Director Angela Lyman says it's her favorite time of year.
"I think that every day is a new day for them," Lyman said. "So, when we do this huge event, they really truly feel loved."
Assistant Director Casandra Browning says for a lot of the residents, if it weren't for the program, they wouldn't receive any gifts.
"It really brightens their day, and it really makes them feel like they're loved, and they are cared for," Browning said.
Our House Senior Living in Whitewater will continue accepting gifts through the holiday.
They say you can drop them off at the facility or mail them to:
945 E Chicago St, Whitewater, WI 53190