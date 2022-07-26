Whitewater Unified School District staff member arrested for sexually assaulting child

WHITEWATER (WKOW) — A Whitewater Unified School District staff member was arrested for sexually assaulting a child, according to the Whitewater Police Department.
Interim Chief of Police Day Meyer said shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the intersection of E. Clay Street and S. Wisconsin Street for a report of a suicidal male.
Officers identified the man as Anthony P. Hansen, 34, of Whitewater and determined that he had been in an "ongoing sexual relationship with a minor."
Meyer said Hansen was found to be an employee of the Whitewater Unified School District.
Hansen was arrested Friday. Whitewater police immediately began an investigation and are working closely with WUSD staff as the investigation continues.
Meyer said charge of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person has been forwarded to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office. Additional charges may be forwarded pending results of the investigation.
If you have information related to this case, contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 or Detective Jacob Hintz directly at jhintz@whitewater-wi.gov. Anonymous tips may also be shared using P3Tips.com.