Whitewater's reported tornado puts businesses on alert

WHITEWATER (WKOW) - A reported tornado in Whitewater Wednesday put businesses on alert and left some with scattered damage.
The National Weather Service says the report of tornado put it just south of Highway 59 and Highway 12.
Willow Brook Public Golf Course is within two miles of the reported twister. After the weather event, tree limbs were down near fairways and greens of the nine hole layout. Some small, course equipment was toppled.
Course Manager Angie Nelson says no golfer was playing during the time period of the reported tornado.
Nelson says was alone in the clubhouse when emergency broadcasts made her aware of the potential danger.
"So, my phone had an alert to watch out for it," Nelson says. I figured I was safest in the kitchen, no windows. Just stayed in the kitchen prepping and went outside to see it clearing up and looking nice. So, I was kind of surprised," Nelson says.
Other Whitewater business operators contacted by 27 News said while winds were fierce for a time, damage was minimal.