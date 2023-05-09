'Who investigated them?': Clergy abuse survivors demand answers from WI DOJ

MADISON (WKOW) -- Clergy abuse survivors and advocates are requesting answers and records from the Department of Justice into the Attorney General's statewide clergy abuse probe.
Retired Vice Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee Father James Connell filed the records request last week. Ending Clergy Abuse and the Freedom From Religion Foundation both backed it.
Leaders of those organizations told 27 News the records they are requesting will show whether or not the department of justice is "cooperating with the coverup of abuse in Wisconsin."
They want all communications between church officials and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
It comes two years after Kaul introduced a statewide investigation into clergy and faith leader abuse.
Kaul talked to 27 News about that investigation just a couple weeks ago.
"Where there is potential follow up through for criminal investigation, we've worked with with local law enforcement to ensure that that follow-up has happened," Kaul said.
Since starting their investigation, Kaul said at least 200 people have submitted information and reports.
"There are now three cases in which people were charged with a crime based on information that's been recorded," he added.
Peter Isely, a survivor of clergy abuse, said he wants to know about the other 200 plus reports.
"Who are these people that have abused children? Who investigated them? Where are they now? Who is supervising and watching them? Who was involved in their case?" Isely asked.
Typically open records requests receive a response in about 10 working days.
27 News reached out to Kaul's office for comment but did not hear back.
Survivors are still encouraged to come forward and use the DOJ's online clergy abuse reporting tool or call the toll-free tip line at 1-877-222-2620.