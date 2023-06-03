'Who let the cows out?': Hundreds attend Cows on the Concourse

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County's Dairy Month celebrations kicked off Saturday with the annual Cows on the Concourse.
Event-goers had the chance to get close to Wisconsin dairy cows and their calves right on Capitol Square. Attendees also had the opportunity to enjoy hot grilled cheese sandwiches, participate in a dairy scavenger hunt and learn from Wisconsin dairy farmers.
Organizer Sydney Flick says she enjoys the event because it highlights the important role the dairy industry has played in Wisconsin's history.
"Throughout the month of June, our job is to celebrate Wisconsin dairy farms and families by having events like this," said Flick. "Eating ice cream, eating cheese, drinking milk, and enjoying all the wonderful products dairy cows have to offer."
Cows on the Concourse has been happening for more than four decades.
Flick says this year, the Yahara Pride Watershed provided kits that people can use to plant their own seeds using dairy compost.