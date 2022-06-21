Who was Carl Isaac Jr.? Diving deeper into the life of John Clinton Doe

Ever since he was identified, many have asked about the man whose skeletal remains were found in 1995 along Turtle Creek near Clinton, Wisconsin.
For nearly 30 years, he was known as John Clinton Doe. On June 14, 2022 authorities announced the remains belong to Carl J. Isaacs Jr., a 20-year-old from Delevan, Wisconsin.
However, little is known about Isaacs.
Marsha Harris-Johnson, a childhood friend of his, is hoping to change that.
The two met around sixth grade and stayed friends throughout high school where they attended Delavan-Darien High School together.
"He would say or do something and break the tension and break the silence and everybody would be cracking up," Johnson said.
Johnson said she remembers her friend Carl like she saw him yesterday, "his laughter, his voice and his calling out to people."
After graduation, the two lost touch. Johnson tried keeping tabs on her friend,
but life got busy.
After Isaacs remains were found, a sketch was made in hopes someone would recognize John Clinton Doe.
"I saw the picture and I knew that for some reason it looked familiar but it still didn't look like Carl," Johnson said.
Johnson would later learn the man in the picture was the same boy she spent so many days laughing with.
"I just didn't know what to think," she added.
With all the good memories, Johnson said she also remembers Isaacs' struggles. She explained he had a hard home life and found comfort in their small friend group. She also admitted Isaac wasn't perfect but said his past mistakes shouldn't define him.
"If you come across somebody in similar situations, don't give up on that person because there's so much more to them," she said. "They're important .. and Carl was important."
Johnson said she's hopeful Isaacs' story doesn't end here and will instead help others.
It's still unclear how Isaacs died, but anyone with information can contact the Rock County Sheriff's Office.