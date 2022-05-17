 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Whole cow's milk temporary option for babies 6 months and older, amid formula shortage

Baby formula shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's getting harder and harder for parents to find formula to feed their babies.

Officials with the American Academy of Pediatrics say there's another option for some babies, whole cow's milk, but you should check with your pediatrician first.

The AAP says most babies older than six months can have up to 24 ounces of whole cow's milk a day, if they use regular formula.

This should only be for a brief period of time, until the shortage is better. 

The AAP says this is not ideal and should not become routineHowever, it is a better option than diluting formula or making homemade formula.

Toddler formula can also be used, for only a few days, for babies who are close to one year old.

Tags

Recommended for you