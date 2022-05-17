Whole cow's milk temporary option for babies 6 months and older, amid formula shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's getting harder and harder for parents to find formula to feed their babies.
Officials with the American Academy of Pediatrics say there's another option for some babies, whole cow's milk, but you should check with your pediatrician first.
The AAP says most babies older than six months can have up to 24 ounces of whole cow's milk a day, if they use regular formula.
This should only be for a brief period of time, until the shortage is better.
The AAP says this is not ideal and should not become routine. However, it is a better option than diluting formula or making homemade formula.
Toddler formula can also be used, for only a few days, for babies who are close to one year old.