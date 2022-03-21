Why Americans have heightened interest in the war in Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the world watches Russia's invasion of Ukraine, some Americans seem to be more invested in this conflict than past conflicts.
But, why the huge show of support for this conflict in particular?
Yoshiko Herrera is a professor of political science at UW-Madison. She teaches classes on social identities and nationalism, and believes it boils down to a few reasons.
The first, being the substantial number of pictures and videos of the war circulating on phones, computers and TV screens nationwide, compared to other wars.
“I think the media coverage is is vital, actually, to the Ukrainian war effort,” Herrera said.
Herrera said identities like race, gender and age can also make a difference in whether people relate to others and see them as deserving of help.
“Maybe the best example is age,” Herrera said. “People think babies or kids, you know, they feel sympathy for them.”
Another reason Herrera believes Americans are so invested is because unlike some past conflicts where it was hard for people to pick sides, this one seems more one-sided because Russia was the one who invaded.
“I really think because of the the easiness of understanding the wrongness of what Russia is doing, it's just inspired a lot of people to say: 'Hey, come on. We have to stand up and say no to that,” Herrera said.
While some have criticized Americans for paying more attention to the conflict in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees than past conflicts and refugees, Herrera said two wrongs don't make a right.
“Even if you say, I think it's so wrong the way we have treated refugee asylum seekers from Central America, or from Syria, the way Syrian refugees are treated in Europe--that may be totally correct, but it doesn't mean we shouldn't extend humanity and sympathy and empathy and help to Ukrainians,” Herrera said.
Herrera added that Americans tuning in so intently to the war in Ukraine may impact their response to future conflicts in a positive way.
“Hopefully, by people engaging with Ukrainians in this conflict, they might have a better sense of what it means to be a refugee and why everyone deserves dignity and respect,” Herrera said.