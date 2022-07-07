Why experts say all of Lake Monona's beaches closed at once

MADISON (WKOW) -- All of Lake Monona's beaches are closed, as of Thursday, due to high levels of bacteria. Experts say that's a rare phenomenon, but there's a reason.
"It's kind of crazy when all the beaches are closed at one time," Clean Lakes Alliance spokesperson Adam Sodersten.
Sodersten and other members of Clean Lakes Alliance work with public health officials to make sure the Yahara Lakes are safe. He says the reason all Lake Monona beaches closed at the same time has a lot to do with two things: the weather and bird poop.
"We've had kind of a dry spell there and a lot of the goose poop, maybe it was left on the land," Sodersten said. "And then we had this deluge of rain. And that just washes over it and washes that E. Coli right into the lake."
Monitors with Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) closed the beaches after detecting dangerous levels of E. Coli bacteria in the swimming water, a bacteria that is often linked to the presence of fecal matter.
Sodersten says the record levels of rain the Madison area received over the past week likely brought a lot of bird fecal matter into the lake with the rain runoff.
To make sure swimming water is safe to be in, monitors regularly collect and test lake water in a lab to measure levels of bacteria. They use a method called the Most Probable Number (MPN) method, which measures concentrations of bacteria in a sample of water.
PHMDC officials say the MPN of the lake water far exceeded the safe level of 1,000 MPN or below, which can cause health issues — especially in children and pets.
"It can cause some serious health problems, including gastrointestinal issues, and just overall feeling sick," PHMDC Spokesperson Morgan Finke said.
However, Sodersten says there is something you can do to help keep beaches from closing in the first place, and no, it's not shoveling poop.
"Runoff is the main problem when we have these big rainstorms," Sodersten said. "So anything people can do on their own land to slow runoff — directing their downspouts off their driveway, rain gardens, rain barrels. Anything they can do to hold back that rainwater that is going to make it just that much better for our lakes."
Sodersten says you can also check the status of lake conditions on the Clean Lakes Alliance's "Lake Forecast" app or here.