Why gas prices are falling so much right now, and how long experts say it'll last

MADISON (WKOW) -- In the middle of the afternoon Monday, cars lined up to pump gas at Woodman's gas station on Madison's west side. According to Gasbuddy, at $3.79/gallon, the station has the second cheapest gas in our area and people are taking advantage.
"You can go to BP, Shell, Speedway. It don't matter, Woodman's is gonna have the best prices in town," Korei Irvin, one customer said.
Another driver, Steve Weix, agrees.
"I have been in the area and I would stop no other place, except for Woodman's here for the price of gas," Weix said. "How long that will last, I do not know."
Gas prices in Wisconsin have fallen steadily for the past five weeks, the longest and sharpest decline since the beginning of the pandemic.
Gas experts say there are two main reasons: lower demand and the price of crude oil.
"People have changed their driving behaviors," AAA spokesperson Molly Hart said. "Not going as far, not going longer distances, maybe for vacation. They're also combining their errands into one trip and maybe going with a friend or a neighbor to save on gas."
On top of that, the price of a barrel of crude oil is also falling, slipping below $100 a barrel on Monday.
But that may not last long, Hart says. Despite trends, the volatility of the market and an increase in travel toward Labor Day will likely cause the price of gas to go back up in a few weeks.
"As we've seen over the course of the last several months, the gas prices have gone up, and then they've dropped a bit and they've gone up again," Hart said. "It's still a volatile market. So there's a high chance that gas prices could go up again."
But while they are low, Weix says he'll keep filling up when he passes by Woodman's.
"I will even wait in a line, as so many have, to get their gas here for the sake of the price," Weix said. "Why pass it?"