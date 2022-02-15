Why Russia-Ukraine conflict could mean higher consumer prices at home

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Russia and Ukraine inch closer to armed conflict, experts say consumers in Wisconsin could start feeling the impact.
Experts say the economy has already started to feel the impact of the crisis.
"International aggression, it leads to a waste of resources as it were, that could better be spent, perhaps, on the Homefront," Ted Gerber, Director of the UW-Madison Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia said. "It certainly will be felt in economic terms."
Gerber said many of the fluctuations in stock prices over the past month have had at least some relation to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Although supply chain experts say the first place most consumers will probably notice changes is at the grocery store.
"Food, and in particular wheat," UW-Madison Supply Chain Expert Pete Lukszys said. "About 30% of the wheat in the world is made and exported in Russia as well as Ukraine, and so we're already starting to see some upwards pricing pressure."
Lukszys warned that many parts in cars are directly linked to Russia, too.
"There's a rare earth metal called palladium that's used in catalytic converters in cars," Lukszys said. "Russia has a lot of this this precious metal so that could cause some disruptions in automotive types of supply chains."
Both Gerber and Lukszys predicted a rise in gas prices, too, as Russia is one of the world's leading exporters of petroleum.
Gerber says above all else though, he feels the most sympathy for those in the U.S. with family in either country.
"A lot of people are very, very worried about what might happen to their friends and their families and their loved ones," Gerber said. "You know, that affects us as well."