Why the world watched Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

MADISON (WKOW) -- The woman who defined the British Monarchy for the last 70 years was laid to rest Monday in a decorated ceremony--only fit for a queen.
Millions watched in person and via TV around the world.
Allison Prasch, an assistant professor at UW Madison who studies what heads of state represent and symbolize, says there is a reason so many people tuned in.
Prasch believes Queen Elizabeth II's loss is deeply personal for the world because many knew her their entire lives.
"She really chose to utilize her public persona and her public platform in a way to connect with the British citizenry--whether that was you know, as a 14 year old girl speaking from Windsor Castle, all the way to some of her public statements about COVID in 2020," Prasch said.
Because the Queen was around for so many historic milestones, Prasch says people see her as a pillar they can connect with as not only a ruler, but also a person.
"She was a mother, she was a grandmother, she was a great grandmother, and she was also a queen," Prasch said. "And, it is striking to me how many people will remark, you know, 'I met her in passing and she seemed like my grandmother."
As the Elizabethan era comes to an end, Prasch says the royal family will have the opportunity to redefine the kingdom based on what they've learned from the Queen and from life. She says the world can also use this opportunity to reflect and decide how they want to move forward.
"It invites us to think about: 'What did this person symbolize?' And then: 'How do we want to act similarly or differently going forward?" Prasch said.
Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest-serving monarch.
"She viewed her life as one in service to the country," Prasch said.