Why your energy bill will likely skyrocket this winter — if it hasn't already

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- Last month, residents in the Village of Mazomanie got a letter from their village president that no one wants to receive — a notice that their energy bills were likely about to increase.
"Every bill it seems like has just been creeping up, you know, $20 here, $50 there," Mazomanie resident Lia Sparks said.
Just last year, Sparks was paying half of what she's currently paying to heat her home — something putting a lot of financial pressure on her family. The new notice from the Village president just made things worse.
"Recently Alliant [Energy] notified the village of a mid-year rate increase due to a number of factors," the letter said. "I know that this is not good news in an inflationary economy and we're sorry to have to notify you of this unexpected change in your bill."
While unwanted, Sparks wasn't surprised.
"Everything's inflating," Sparks said. "And we just hope to be able to increase our pay to keep up with it."
Alliant Energy officials say the reality is that larger factors are at play, which are driving up costs. Things like the war in Ukraine, a warmer-than-average summer and a skyrocketing cost for natural gas are just a few factors.
"The natural gas prices, in particular, we're seeing higher demand globally," Alliant Energy Spokesperson Tony Palese said. "That's due to a number of factors. We had an above average temperature summer, which increased consumption. And then, we've had the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has really affected those global supplies."
The consumer price index (CPI) shows that energy prices, above everything else, have risen significantly over the past year. In September, energy prices were nearly 20% higher than just a year ago.
The price of natural gas was up almost 35%.
And just this month, OPEC announced that it'd be cutting back on oil production as well — a move that economists fear could make gas prices spike and drive the western world even further into recession.
The figures are worrying for economists like Steve Deller from UW-Madison. He says high prices before winter signal the worst may be yet to come.
"People are probably going to turn their thermostats down to 66, 67 and put on an extra sweater," Deller said. "I also think that there's probably going to need to be some emergency funding for low-income households so they can keep warm."
Meantime, Sparks and other Mazomanie residents prepare for a colder winter than normal.
"We've put in a wood burner and we're trying to save that way," Sparks said. "We're trying to find more sustainable options that we're not at the beck and call of price increases."