WI congressmen reject no-fly zone in Ukraine, are split on addressing gas prices

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation said Friday that they will not support the idea of establishing a no-fly zone in Ukraine.
The lawmakers also agreed the U.S. should continue to apply extreme sanctions on the Russian economy in an effort to dissuade President Vladimir Putin from continuing his war on the bordering nation.
However, Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth) were split on how the pressure Putin while corralling soaring gas prices for Americans.
Congress on Wednesday heard from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called on American lawmakers to support a no-fly zone in the Ukrainian sky.
President Joe Biden said such a move would risk world war, putting Americans in position to potentially fire directly upon Russian jets. Pocan said he agreed with the administration's assertion.
"I mean, if you have a no-fly zone, it sounds reasonable, but someone has to enforce it," Pocan said. "And that someone would likely be the United States, and that would put us directly in the conflict, and that would widen this into probably a world war, and we don't need that."
Steil said he understood why Zelenskyy would push for NATO to close the sky above Ukraine but agreed it was too risky.
"I think it's the right thing for [Zelenskyy] to ask," Steil said. "It's not the right thing for the United States to provide at this time. A no-fly zone would require U.S. military directly engaging with Russian military to functionally put that in place. I don't think we're there at this time."
As for finding ways to mitigate rising gas prices amid U.S. sanctions that include a ban on Russian oil imports, Steil said the U.S. should increase domestic production and sell the additional oil to Western European countries, particularly Germany, which is largely dependent on Russian energy.
"What is being missed in this conversation at this point, what is the big item that is not being discussed is the need to truly decouple our Western European allies from their dependence on Russian oil and natural gas," Steil said.
Pocan countered the Biden administration and 30 other countries have tapped into their strategic oil reserves for another 60 million barrels earlier this month. He accused oil companies of taking advantage of the situation and price gouging consumers.
"Oil companies have strategically not increased production when they should've for the last year because they've chosen shareholders over consumers," Pocan said.
Prior to the March 1 multinational release from oil reserves, the U.S. in January announced plans to release 13 million barrels in response to rising gas prices amid a 40-year high inflation rate.