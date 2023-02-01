WI Dept. of Revenue looking to return $750 million and other strange items

MADISON (WKOW) — February 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day and Wisconsin has over $750 million in assets to return.
Wednesday afternoon, state officials announced legislative revisions that will help get that property back to you faster.
"Annually, the DOR [Department of Revenue] pays out between $33 and $37 million. So that's big money that we're sending back to Wisconsinites," said DOR Secretary Peter Barca.
After 40 years, state officials announced updates to unclaimed property statutes— like creating an appeals process and strengthening confidentiality provisions. This means the state can now return property faster and account for newer forms of property.
"Things like cryptocurrency that didn't exist 40 years ago, there was really no process for that loyalty cards, gift cards," said Rep. Tyler August (R)-Lake Geneva.
Officials estimate one in seven Wisconsinites have unclaimed property.
"Unclaimed property is any financial asset that has been turned over to the department of revenue after a period of dormancy," said Erin Eagan, Director of Tax Operations for the Department of Revenue.
With such favorable odds, some revenue officials learned they had unclaimed property.
"In my case, it appears just to be an insurance check," said John Leiber, Wisconsin State Treasurer.
"My son back a couple of years ago had a dividend check that he never cashed," Secretary Barca said.
Money is not the only property the state is looking to return, there are some strange items.
"We have a set of teeth. Anybody want to claim?" Secretary Barca laughed.
Money, teeth, or otherwise, officials hope these new legislative revisions will help return property faster.
"Anything we can do to take funds that are sitting dormant in the state and redeploy them back to the families and individuals that are owed them, we certainly want to do that, that helps them not only in terms of their family budgets but also puts that money back in the economy, said Sen. Rob Hutton (R)- District 5.
Businesses can turn over unclaimed property without penalty through the State's Voluntary Disclosure Agreement Program, which expires February 28th.