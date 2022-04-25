WI DHS: Parents should make sure their children's vaccines are up to date

MADISON (WKOW) -- To mark National Infant Immunization Week, state health officials are calling on parents to make sure their kids are up to date on their routine vaccinations.
Health officials say they've seen a dip in routine child immunizations during the pandemic, like those for measles and tetanus.
Dr. Stephanie Schauer, the manager of the Wisconsin Immunization Program, says there have been some concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine that have bled over to the routine shots.
"I think it's important that parents know that, you know, the routinely recommended childhood vaccines that we're talking about today had been used for many years and you know... have, and are, undergoing some of the most rigorous post-licensure monitoring that we've seen," Schauer said during a Zoom call with journalists.
Health officials say the routine vaccinations have been shown to be safe and effective, and they're continually monitored.