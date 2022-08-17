WI DHS plan to use opioid settlement funds blocked by legislative committee

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state of Wisconsin has received money from a legal settlement with opioid manufacturers that it plans to use to combat the opioid epidemic, but right now, those funds can't be used.
Overall, the state is getting $31 million in National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement funds. The first payment of $6 million came within the last couple of weeks.
The state Department of Health Services wants to use that $6 million for community prevention efforts, to increase the availability of the overdose-reversing drug Narcan and to buy fentanyl test strips.
The plan needs to be approved by the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC) before the money can be used. On Wednesday, the co-chairs of the JFC, Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) and Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green), wrote a letter to the Department of Health Services, saying there was an objection and DHS can't implement the spending proposal. The letter did not say who had objected to the plan.
Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, blasted the move.
“The opportunity to invest millions into getting people treatment, support, and services does not come along every day. For these legislators to turn their backs on the people of Wisconsin, especially given increases in substance misuse and the mental and behavioral health challenges our state is facing today in the wake of the pandemic, it simply defies logic,” Evers said in a statement.
“Wisconsin communities need funding to fight the opioid epidemic now,” Kaul said in a statement. “Wisconsin DOJ has fought hard and continues to fight to bring substantial resources to Wisconsin to combat the opioid epidemic, and there’s no good reason for Republican legislators to stand in the way of getting funds distributed that will save lives.”
Representative Born and Senator Marklein issued a joint statement about the opioid settlement plan, saying, “Fighting the opioid epidemic has been a priority for Wisconsin Republicans for over a decade. We remain committed to ensuring our communities have the resources they need to help those with opioid use disorders and their families."
The two went on to say, “We have been working with stakeholders to ensure that we are investing in impactful programs without duplicating our efforts. We will swiftly improve the plan to promptly distribute these funds to help combat the opioid crisis that continues to ravage our state.”