 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WI DHS unveils new flu vaccine data dashboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Flu Shot

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services unveiled a new dashboard that tracks flu vaccinations in the state.

The dashboard shows you how many people have received a flu shot this season. As of October 18, that number was more than 613,000 Wisconsinites.

It also offers a breakdown of flu vaccinations by age, race, sex and ethnicity.

Health officials recommend an annual flu shot for everyone 6 months and older.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many Wisconsinites, especially children, fell behind on routine vaccines, including the flu shot,” said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Wisconsin Immunization Program Manager, in a news release. “As flu season is arriving, now is the time to get caught up. We encourage everyone to make a plan to get up to date on all of vaccines.”

Tags

Recommended for you