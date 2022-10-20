WI DHS unveils new flu vaccine data dashboard

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services unveiled a new dashboard that tracks flu vaccinations in the state.
The dashboard shows you how many people have received a flu shot this season. As of October 18, that number was more than 613,000 Wisconsinites.
It also offers a breakdown of flu vaccinations by age, race, sex and ethnicity.
Health officials recommend an annual flu shot for everyone 6 months and older.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many Wisconsinites, especially children, fell behind on routine vaccines, including the flu shot,” said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Wisconsin Immunization Program Manager, in a news release. “As flu season is arriving, now is the time to get caught up. We encourage everyone to make a plan to get up to date on all of vaccines.”