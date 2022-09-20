WI DOJ officials celebrate success of Speak Up, Speak Out

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Officials with the state Department of Justice (DOJ) are celebrating the success of a school safety program.
The Speak Up, Speak Out Resource Center launched in September of 2020. It allows anyone to submit tips about potential school safety threats and provides resources for students, parents and teachers.
"It has aided over 400 different Wisconsin schools with at least one tip, since the program began. Actually, we just received our 4000th request for assistance from our Office of School Safety, just yesterday," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said during a news conference in Sun Prairie on Tuesday.
Kaul (D-WI) says the resource center was created through the DOJ's Office of School Safety, which itself is supported by $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Kaul says that money will allow the office to continue running until the end of December 2023. He says there needs to be long-term funding for the office, which is why he will be asking for money for that purpose in his next budget request.