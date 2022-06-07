WI lawmakers ask EPA to change gas requirement

(WISN) -- Some Republican lawmakers from Wisconsin are teaming up to try to reduce the pain at the pump.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires six counties in Wisconsin to use environmentally-friendly, but more expensive gas.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and more than 30 others have asked the EPA to stop that requirement.
That would make gas cheaper in those areas by up to 40-cents a gallon.
The lawmakers sent a letter to the EPA arguing the waiver would not only reduce gas prices, but also create a ripple effect across the economy.