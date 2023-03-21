WI Supreme Court candidates to go head-to-head in first and only debate

MADISON (WKOW) -- The two candidates aiming to represent Wisconsin's highest court will go head-to-head Tuesday afternoon in their first and only debate.
Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly are expected to address a bunch of different topics. Chances are law and order and abortion rights will be among them.
Earlier this month, they spoke to voters about getting tough on crime.
"As a judge who just finished three years in homicide and sexual assault court, incredibly important to make sure that victims have their rights and to make sure that offenders are held accountable," said Protasiewicz.
"Law and order is pretty much the reason we have government. Those are prudential matters that belong to the sound judgment of our legislators," said Kelly.
On the topic of abortion rights, Protasiewicz is a firm supporter. She has attacked Kelly and his support by the state's three largest anti-abortion groups, along with his past work for Wisconsin Right to Life.
On the other hand, Kelly has accused Protasiewicz of committing to overturn the state's 1849 abortion ban if it comes before the court as expected.
The debate will take place at the State Bar Center, 5302 Eastpark Blvd. in Madison. It will begin at 12:45 p.m. Organizers tell 27 News the event is at max capacity, so no one else will be allowed in.
27 News will have coverage of the debate starting at 4:00 p.m.