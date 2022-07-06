WI Supreme Court to issue rulings on absentee ballot laws, challenge to Madison schools' pronoun policy

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to release its decisions on a trio of high-profile cases Friday.
The issues cover local health officials' authority, whether parents can challenge a school district's name and pronouns policy and whether voters can have someone else return their absentee ballot.
The elections case will be decided almost exactly one month before voters go to the polls in Wisconsin's August 9 primary election. That contest will determine which Republican challenges Gov. Tony Evers and which Democratic candidate faces Sen. Ron Johnson in November.
The case will determine whether clerks can set up drop boxes outside of government buildings and if such drop boxes must by physically supervised by staff from the clerk's office.
Justices will also rule on whether voters can have a relative or anyone else drop off their absentee ballot, either at a drop box or at the clerk's office.
Until the ruling comes down, the court has ruled voters cannot use drop boxes after a Waukesha County judge ruled they're illegal.
Before the April spring election, clerks complained the interim ruling was too vague, leading to cities and villages having to consult their own lawyers on whether to let voters return a loved one's ballot.
Advocates for voters with disabilities said a strict interpretation of the law would make it impossible for some to cast a ballot.
The court will also rule on how a lower court can proceed with a case challenging Madison schools' policy of allowing kids to change their name and pronouns in school without their parents' consent.
The policy determines how staff address students in class. In order to change a student's name and pronouns in official school records, parents' permission is still required.
In this case, the high court will determine whether parents challenging the district's policy can do so anonymously. During oral arguments in May, a lawyer for Madison schools maintained the district should have the right to know whether any of the parents were qualified to bring the case. She used examples of parents who've lost their parental rights or if their child turned 18 and was no longer under their control.
Conservative justice Rebecca Bradley questioned the argument, asking whether it risked exposing the parents to harassment or even violence.
The final ruling will determine whether local health officials can issue orders limiting gatherings or how businesses can operate without the approval of a local governing body, such as the city council or county board.
That case stems from a lawsuit filed by a Fitchburg business owner who argued Public Health Madison & Dane County improperly limited mass gatherings in the fall of 2020.