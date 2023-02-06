WIAA Boys Hockey bracket released

(WKOW) — The 2023 WIAA Boys Hockey Tournament brackets have been released, and one area team earned the top seed in their section.
Below are the seedings and game times for area hockey programs:
Division 1 Sectional 3
#1 Verona gets a first round bye and will host #9 Aquinas or #8 Reedsburg Co-op on Feb. 16 or 17. The Aquinas v. Reedsburg matchup takes place on Feb. 14 at Reedsburg.
#5 Sauk Prairie Co-op hosts #12 Baraboo/Portage on Feb. 14.
#13 DeForest Co-op hosts #4 Madison Memorial on Feb. 14.
#3 Middleton gets a first round bye and will host #11 Onalaska Co-op or #6 Waunakee on Feb. 16 or 17. The Onalaska Co-op v. Waunakee matchup takes place on Feb. 14 at Waunakee.
#2 Edgewood gets a first round bye and will host #7 Sun Prairie East/Sun Prairie West or #10 Madison West on Feb. 16 or 17. The Sun Prairie East/Sun Prairie West v. Madison West matchup takes place Feb. 14 at Sun Prairie.
Division 1 Sectional 4
#13 Milton Co-op at #4 Kenosha Bradford Co-op on Feb. 14.
#3 Janesville Craig/Janesville Parker gets a first round bye and will host either #11 Monroe Co-op or #6 Muskego Co-op on Feb. 6 or 17. Monroe Co-op plays at Muskego Co-op on Feb. 14.
#10 Beloit Memorial Co-op at #7 Marquette on Feb 14.
Division 2 Sectional 4
#8 Stoughton at #1 Saint Mary's Springs on Feb. 16 or 17.
#5 Monona Grove at #4 Waupun on Feb. 16 or 17.
#3 Oregon hosts #6 McFarland on Feb. 16 or 17.