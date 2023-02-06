WIAA Girls Hockey bracket released

MADISON (WKOW) — The 2023 WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament brackets have been released, and one area team earned the top seed in their section.
All teams in the 27 News viewing area are within Sectional 4. Below are the seedings and game times for the area hockey programs:
Division 1 Sectional 4
#1 Middleton gets a first round bye and will host #5 Baraboo Co-op or #4 Sun Prairie West Co-op on Feb. 21. Sun Prairie West Co-op hosts Baraboo Co-op on Feb. 16 or 17.
#3 Beloit Memorial Co-op hosts #6 Stoughton Co-op on Feb. 16 or 17.