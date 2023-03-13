 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WIAA Magic of March: How to get copies of tournament games, apparel

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAA boys basketball logo

MADISON (WKOW) — Do you want to look back on the action from WIAA state tournaments? 

Whether you were unable to attend the tournament or are just looking for a way to save the memories for forever, you can obtain copies of each tournament game and get apparel. 

You can buy copies of semifinal and championship games, along with post game press conferences, at NFHS Network. A free membership with NFHS Network is required to make the purchase. 

Apparel for the basketball tournaments is still available through Fox Cities Embroidery.

Click here for apparel from the girls tournament.

Click her for apparel from the boys tournament. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you