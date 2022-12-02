 Skip to main content
WIAA votes unanimously to sanction lacrosse as a high school sport

  • Updated
Lacrosse MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — Starting in 2023, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) will sanction one of the fastest growing sports in the world. 

In a tweet, the association said the WIAA Board of Control unanimously approved of sanctioning the sport for both boys and girls. 

Currently, lacrosse teams in Wisconsin compete as clubs. The Madison area has more than a dozen high schools that sponsor teams. 

WIAA says there's "more details to come" about the sanction. 

