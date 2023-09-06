Widow of fallen Sun Prairie firefighter to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters at Lambeau

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Fire Department will participate in the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb this Saturday -- but this year hits closer to home.

The widow of fallen Sun Prairie firefighter, Cory Barr, will speak this Saturday on behalf of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation provides resources to assist the survivors in rebuilding their live. Abby Barr, the wife of Cory Barr, works as a peer mentor to survivors.

"People can sympathize, people can empathize, but they don't really know," said Abby.

Abby tells 27 News that right after the explosion that killed her husband, she knew she was meant for more in this life than sitting behind a desk. She said she knew she was meant to guide others through their grief journey.

Cory and Abby have twin daughters together who play a huge role in keeping Cory's memory alive.

"[The girls] are very confident. They're outgoing. They're kind. A lot of that comes from Cory," said Abby. "It's a beautiful thing to see continuing on."

Abby and the girls are not the only ones who preserve Cory's memory. The Sun Prairie Fire Departments have a statue in honor of him and one of the squad cars has a sign in the back with Cory's insignia.

"Cory always had a smile on his face, was always willing to help you and was a great captain, a great leader," said Lt. Ashley Badker, Sun Prairie Firefighter.

Badker is the 'Team Captain' for this year's stair climb at Lambeau Field. Sun Prairie firefighters are climbing to honor the 343 fallen firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11, according to Badker.

Pierce Manufacturing hosts the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Green Bay every year. All proceeds from the event will go towards the foundation.

Members of the community are encouraged to register for the event.