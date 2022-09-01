Wife of SCOTUS justice called on Wis. Senate Elections Committee chairwoman to overturn 2020 election

WASHINGTON (WKOW) — Attorney and conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas asked Wisconsin State Senator Kathy Bernier to overturn Wisconsin's 2020 election results.
WKOW obtained a copy of Thomas' email from Sen. Bernier's office.
In the email, Thomas wrote "Article II of the United States Constitution gives you an awesome responsibility: to choose our state's Electors. This means you have the power to fight back against fraud and ensure our elections are free, fair, and honest... Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state."
Ginni Thomas is the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the election's outcome.
Legal experts and the legislature's nonpartisan lawyers have maintained overturning the 2020 election results in Wisconsin would be illegal.
President Joe Biden won by fewer than 21,000 voters over former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin.