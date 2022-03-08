Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks undergo renovations

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- After a tough couple of years for the hospitality industry, changes are coming to a popular Wisconsin Dells resort.
Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks recently announced renovations to the Wild West Waterpark, guest rooms and more.
A press release said the waterpark will have two new slides and a new Wild West themed multi-level play and spray structure, among many other improvements.
“We are so excited for all of these changes happening at our resort. We know our guests are going to love them and we can’t wait for everyone to be able to experience them," said Joe Eck, chief operating officer of Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks.
Tuesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Ryan Juntti is checking out the changes that many vacation-goers will notice later this year.